Credit card skimmer found in Howell gas pump

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – Another credit card skimmer was discovered at a Howell gas station Wednesday morning.

According to our media partners at WHMI, the skimmer was found at the Mugg & Bopps station on South Michigan Avenue.

The Howell Police say the device was found Wednesday morning by an employee doing a routine check of the pumps, noting it was only on one diesel pump.

Earlier this month skimmers were found on three gas station pumps at the same station.

A skimmer is a small device that captures credit and debit card information on a gas station pump or ATM machine.

The devices are designed to blend in well with existing equipment so unsuspecting consumers never notice it.

Another skimmer was found at the Mugg & Bopps on Clinton Street in Stockbridge earlier this month.

