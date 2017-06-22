Census: US growing older and more racially diverse

By LAURIE KELLMAN Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation is aging and becoming more ethnically diverse.

The government agency that counts Americans says all race and ethnic groups grew in the year following July 1, 2015, including a 2 percent jump among non-white Hispanics and a 3 percent increase each among Asians and people of multiple races.

The slowest-growing group during that year? Non-Hispanic whites, with a net gain of just 5,000 people that year.

The newly released estimates also show the nation’s median age rose from 35 years in 2000 to nearly 38 years in 2016. Baby boomers began to reach retirement age in 2011 and at that time accounted for 12.4 percent of the U.S. population. In 2016, that age group accounted for 15.2 percent of all Americans.

