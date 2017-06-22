AAA forecasts heavy July 4th travel

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) – The upcoming July 4th weekend could see the heaviest travel in Michigan since 2002.

That’s the forecast from AAA, who projects over 1.48 million Michiganders will journey 50 miles or more from home during the long holiday weekend.

That’s a 3.3 percent increase over last year’s holiday weekend travel.

“This Independence Day will be historic,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA. “Traveler numbers are up and prices are down, adding to what has already been a bustling summer travel season.”

Some of the factors behind the stronger travel expectations are low gas prices, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence.

Evans adds that “Michiganders just love to travel.”

This year the Independence Day holiday travel period in from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

The July 4th weekend is traditionally the most-traveled of the “Big Three” summer holidays, with 12-13 percent more people traveling.

