2017 GM Field Makeover Project at Westside Park

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lugnuts and General Motors Lansing Regional Manufacturing plants are partnering up for the fourth GM Field Makeover.

The GM Field Makeover project is a community initiative aimed at bringing a professional feel to Lansing’s Westside Park across Washington Ave. from McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on GreenLawn

The Lugnuts Head Groundskeeper is excited for the project as him and a team of General Motors volunteers are ready to get to work.

GM will also donate $100,00 in GM Foundation dollars to local charities including the American Cancer Society and the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing.

