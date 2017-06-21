Zoning board puts freeze on Nestle bid for more water

EVART, Mich (WLNS) – The long battle between Nestle Waters North America and the Osceola Township Zoning Board of Appeals came to a head last night.

According to our media partners at MLive, a two-man zoning appeal board split a decision that would have allowed Nestle to draw more water from its well near Evart in northern Michigan.

The board could not approve a booster station along a pipeline between the well and a truck loading dock on U.S. 10 near Evart.

The township pump station permit application is separate from the application pending before the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to increase extraction on the well northwest of Evart to 400 gallons-per-minute.

The DEQ drinking water office is still reviewing that application.

Nestle bottles the water under the Ice Mountain spring brand.

