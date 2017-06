LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An army of volunteers will gather at the Lansing Center today with one goal: No Child Wet Behind.

They’ll be sorting and bundling collected diapers for distribution to 13 local nonprofits.

Those groups will then distribute them to families in need throughout the community.

Today is the Capital Area United Way’s Day of Action, an annual event that focuses volunteers on a community project.

Volunteers today will be sorting and stacking from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.