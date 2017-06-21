“Snookie” Pet Of The Day June 21

By Published:

Meet “Snookie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Snookie is a 6-year-old “All American” mixed breed girl. She is a “full-figured” girl who weighs 27 pounds. Snookie is ready to go walks with you anytime. She has a sweet, friendly personality. Snookie was found as a stray so her history is not known. She has been spayed, is current on vaccination and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Snookie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

