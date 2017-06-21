Possible move to part-time legislature takes another step today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The State Board of Canvassers is planning to meet this morning at the state Capitol building to consider a petition to change the constitution by making the state legislature part-time.

Currently Michigan lawmakers have a base pay of $71,685 per year.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures lawmakers in part-time states, like Mississippi, have a base annual salary of $10,000.

If the board approves the petition language those responsible for the petition can start collecting signatures.