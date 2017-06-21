Possible move to part-time legislature takes another step today

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The State Board of Canvassers is planning to meet this morning at the state Capitol building to consider a petition to change the constitution by making the state legislature part-time.

Currently Michigan lawmakers have a base pay of $71,685 per year.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures lawmakers in part-time states, like Mississippi, have a base annual salary of $10,000.

If the board approves the petition language those responsible for the petition can start collecting signatures.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s