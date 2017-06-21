POLL: People positive about economy

(WLNS) – Do you feel our economy is doing well?

A new CBS News poll shows most Americans believe it is.

More than 1100 people were surveyed and when asked about their view on the economy 64 percent say it’s good.

The last time Americans felt that confident about the economy was back in 2002.

People were then asked how they felt President Trump was handling our nation’s economy.

The results were nearly split.

51 percent disapprove while 42 percent say they like the way the president is working on the economy.