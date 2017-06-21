POLL: People positive about economy

By Published:

(WLNS) – Do you feel our economy is doing well?

A new CBS News poll shows most Americans believe it is.

More than 1100 people were surveyed and when asked about their view on the economy 64 percent say it’s good.

The last time Americans felt that confident about the economy was back in 2002.

People were then asked how they felt President Trump was handling our nation’s economy.

The results were nearly split.

51 percent disapprove while 42 percent say they like the way the president is working on the economy.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s