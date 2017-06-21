MSU tuitions, financial aid to climb in coming academic year

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees set tuition rates for the upcoming academic year and it’s a good news – bad news story.

The bad news is that tuition for in-state freshman and sophomore undergraduate students will increase by 2.8 percent, which equates to $13.25 more per credit hour.

In-state juniors and seniors will see an increase of 3.8 percent, or $19.75 per credit hour.

Graduate students in most MSU colleges will have an increase of 4 percent, or $28 per credit hour.

Non-resident tuition for most MSU colleges will increase by 4 percent to $50.50 per credit hour for freshmen and sophomores, $52 per credit hour for juniors and seniors and $55 for grad students.

The good news is that financial aid will increase by $6.2 million, which is a jump of about 4.5 percent.

More good news is tuition rates will be frozen for freshmen students for the 2018-19 academic year.

That’s part of MSU’s “Go Green, Go 15 effort, a program encouraging new students to take 30 credit hours their freshmen year and continue that pace as upperclassmen.

By averaging 15 credit hours per semester a student will graduate in four years, reducing costs and avoiding additional debt.