MSU students will soon see hike in tuition & financial aid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University students will be seeing an increase in tuition and financial aid.

The increase was approved at the MSU Board of Trustees meeting today and Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon broke it all down.

She says in-state freshman and sophomore students will see a 2.8% increase which is slightly more than $13 more per credit hour.

In-state juniors and seniors jump to 3.8% which equates to nearly $20 dollars per credit, and graduate students will see a 4% increase or nearly $30 per credit hour.

As for financial aid, students will see a hike of $6.2 million dollars and that’s a 4.5% jump.

But despite the jump in tuition and financial aid costs, President Simon also introduced a new program for incoming freshman called “Go Green, Go 15” that she believes is a step in the right direction.

“If you take more credits no matter your preparation for the first year, you’re going to be able to graduate higher,” said President Simon.

“Go green, go 15” is an initiative Dr. Simon introduced today that’s aimed to encourage new students to enroll in a minimum of 15 credits per semester with the intent of reducing college costs and increasing academic success.

“More Michigan students deserve that big 10 quality world class value,” President Simon stated.

The program is part of a plan to freeze tuition rates for incoming freshman for the 2018/2019 school year…an initiative MSU Student Body President Lorenzo Santavicca says will help down the road.

“Students will have to make some adjustments if they’re interested in this initiative but I think it’s a very good promise to see that students are coming in and out in four years,” Santavicca said.

Last week, the University of Michigan announced a program called “Go Blue Guarantee” that would provide free tuition for low income families.

This is a program President Simon says is similar to an MSU program called the “Spartan Advantage” that kicked off 8 years ago.

“This program is very similar to Spartan Advantage, it’s just that they’re able with their resources and their demographics of a large number of out of state students to change that income cut line,” President Simon stated.

As far as “Go Green, Go 15” goes, Santavicca says although 15 credits may be a heavy work load, he hopes students see the silver lining.

“This is an opportunity for them to succeed and I think that will be a driving factor for them to take 15 credits to say I want to make sure I’m getting in and out in 4 years at a rate that is certainly more adjustable for my family income,” Santavicca added.

President Simon says research proves taking 30 credit hours during your first year leads to academic success and she believes it’s the next step toward a brighter future for Michigan State University.