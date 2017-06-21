MMC Resources/CAMC

Mid-Michigan Manufacturers
CAMC (Capital Area Manufacturing Council) is made up of 33 local manufacturing companies, four key partners and ten associate members. Search our membership directory! Not familiar with the manufacturing industry?
- Learn more about local manufacturing companies by visiting CAMC’s Michigan Manufacturing Connect micro-site! These 60-second spots are sure to inspire you!
- Discover different career paths available in the manufacturing industry.
- What companies offer apprenticeships in mid-Michigan?
- What wages can you expect from a manufacturing career?
- What are the top 3 myths/truths about jobs in manufacturing?
If you’re a business owner, executive, or HR executive of a local manufacturing company and interested in joining our business alliance, please email mcordano@camw.net or fill out on easy online application.