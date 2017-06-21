Apprenticeships: Earn While You Learn!

By Published:

 

Apprenticeships are a smart career path choice. Workers combine classroom training, usually paid for
in part by the employer in combination with paid on-the-job training to learn a specific skill or trade.
This type of training offers great opportunities for individuals, as well as companies.
CAMC is proud to have several members that offer apprenticeship programs including:

Cameron Tool
CNC Machining
Tool and Die Maker

Demmer Corporation
Welding/Fabrication
Machining

Franchino Mold and Engineering
Machinist
Mold Maker

Gestamp
Maintenance
Tooling

Roberts Sinto
Electrician
Field Service Technician

For more information, contact Michelle Cordano, CAMC Executive Director.

 

