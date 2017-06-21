Apprenticeships: Earn While You Learn!

Apprenticeships are a smart career path choice. Workers combine classroom training, usually paid for

in part by the employer in combination with paid on-the-job training to learn a specific skill or trade.

This type of training offers great opportunities for individuals, as well as companies.

CAMC is proud to have several members that offer apprenticeship programs including:

Cameron Tool

CNC Machining

Tool and Die Maker

Demmer Corporation

Welding/Fabrication

Machining

Franchino Mold and Engineering

Machinist

Mold Maker

Gestamp

Maintenance

Tooling

Roberts Sinto

Electrician

Field Service Technician

For more information, contact Michelle Cordano, CAMC Executive Director.