Apprenticeships: Earn While You Learn!
Apprenticeships are a smart career path choice. Workers combine classroom training, usually paid for
in part by the employer in combination with paid on-the-job training to learn a specific skill or trade.
This type of training offers great opportunities for individuals, as well as companies.
CAMC is proud to have several members that offer apprenticeship programs including:
Cameron Tool
CNC Machining
Tool and Die Maker
Demmer Corporation
Welding/Fabrication
Machining
Franchino Mold and Engineering
Machinist
Mold Maker
Gestamp
Maintenance
Tooling
Roberts Sinto
Electrician
Field Service Technician
For more information, contact Michelle Cordano, CAMC Executive Director.