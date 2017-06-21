Michigan cuts ties to contractor on oil spill analysis

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan says it has fired a company that was hired to analyze the worst-case scenario of an oil pipeline rupture in the Straits of Mackinac.

The state says it learned that an employee on the project also worked on another project for Enbridge Energy, which owns Line 5 in northern Michigan. Det Norske Veritas, also known as DNV GL, is the contractor.

In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Schuette says “our trust was violated.” An email seeking comment was sent to DNV GL.

Line 5 carries nearly 23 million gallons of light crude oil and liquefied natural gas daily. It runs across Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula before entering the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says it supports terminating the contract.

