East Lansing Council green lights Center City Project

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After roughly four hours of discussion the East Lansing City Council gave the thumbs-up to the multi-million dollar Center City project by approving its site plan, brownfield plan and development agreement.

But that does not mean the deal is sealed.

More still needs to happen in order for the developer to break ground.

Since the council approved those three elements it will allow the mayor to sign the final element of the development agreement when it’s completed before any plans of the demo can be made.

While it’s unclear when that will happen.

Here’s what the project calls for:

The Center City project is a $132 million plan that will bring housing and retail space to downtown East Lansing.

It would bring a mixed-use 12-story building to the 200 blocks of East Grand River and Albert Avenues.

In addition to the dozens of apartments it will offer for living, thousands of square feet of commercial space and a parking structure will also be included.

The plan calls for the construction of a Target store with a grocery section, as well.

It’s something many say they’re excited about as it will work to give the city’s downtown a major face-lift.

“The project will have a transformational impact on and be a catalyst for local economic development and community revitilization and will impact a growth in population, commericial activity and employment.. Yes!!”

“This project will enhance the downtown East Lansing area through the enhancement of new retail parking facilities..a construction process will employ hundreds of construction workers in addition to the workers who will work the many retail jobs.”

And for every person that spoke in support of this project there were people who spoke against it.

Many raised concerns over finances and traffic safety.