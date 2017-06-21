Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On June 20, 2017 at approximately 3:52 a.m. subjects were seen in the vicinity of the M9 Party Store located at 3912 S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Lansing. A short time later a fire was observed coming from the building. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or about the fire please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Derrick Lamont Brown Jr is a 24-year-old black male who stands at 6’ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Brown has a Felony Warrant for sex assault out of the City of Lansing.

Brooke Suzanne Winner is a 24-year-old white female who stands at 4’11” and weighs about 105 pounds. She has blonde hair and bluen eyes. Winner has a Felony Warrant for Public Order Crimes out of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.