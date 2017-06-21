Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

By Published:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On June 20, 2017 at approximately 3:52 a.m. subjects were seen in the vicinity of the M9 Party Store located at 3912 S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Lansing. A short time later a fire was observed coming from the building. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or about the fire please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Derrick Lamont Brown Jr is a 24-year-old black male who stands at 6’ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Brown has a Felony Warrant for sex assault out of the City of Lansing.

Brooke Suzanne Winner is a 24-year-old white female who stands at 4’11” and weighs about 105 pounds. She has blonde hair and bluen eyes. Winner has a Felony Warrant for Public Order Crimes out of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s