Classic yellow school bus goes green

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The wheels on the bus go round and round and in the future those buses may be battery-powered.

An electric school bus manufacturer was offering rides today in downtown Lansing as part of an demonstration of alternative energy transportation.

Canadian bus manufacturer Lion Bus says the eLion full-size electric-powered school bus has a 75-mile range.

Valerie Brader, Executive Director of The Agency for Energy said the electric school bus is “a smart way to teach students that transportation needs can be met with alternative fuel vehicles”.

Consumers Energy, DTE Energy and Dean Transportation were also sponsors to the bus demonstration.