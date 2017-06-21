BREAKING: House fire in Holt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There is a house fire in Holt right now on Ammon Drive just west of Cedar Street. Multiple fire departments are on the scene. Our photographer tells us that flames were shooting out of the house just minutes ago. Since then, firefighters have been using a ladder truck to start dousing the roof. We will update you more on-air and right here when we learn more.
