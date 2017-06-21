BREAKING: House fire in Holt

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There is a house fire in Holt right now on Ammon Drive just west of Cedar Street. Multiple fire departments are on the scene. Our photographer tells us that flames were shooting out of the house just minutes ago. Since then, firefighters have been using a ladder truck to start dousing the roof. We will update you more on-air and right here when we learn more.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s