Young child fatally shot at Detroit-area apartment complex

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A young child has died after being shot at a Detroit-area apartment complex.

Clinton Township police say the child was outside the complex northeast of Detroit when a shot was heard.

Capt. Richard Maierle says someone saw a gun on the ground, but the “gun is now gone” and it’s unclear how the child was shot.

Relatives rushed the child to a hospital where he or she later died. The child is described as being two to three years old. Maierle was not certain of the child’s gender.

The shooting is under investigation.

