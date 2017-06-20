Sen. Gary Peters returns from Eastern Europe visit

By Published:
Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters is back in this country after a visit to Latvia and Lithuania over the weekend.

Sen. Peters met with members of the Michigan National Guard and the Air National Guard stationed in Eastern Europe as part of an annual joint military exercise with a dozen NATO member nations.

“Our NATO allies in Eastern Europe sit on the frontlines of Russian aggression, and it is critical that the United States sends an unequivocal message that we will stand united against any threats to our interests and security,” said Senator Peters.

In Latvia, Peters met with Latvian defense force leaders who briefed the senator on their efforts to deal with Russian threats on the border.

He also visited a NATO facility where he learned about Russian propaganda efforts to undermine democracies like Latvia and Lithuania.

For over 20 years, Michigan’s National Guard has worked jointly with Latvia’s military through the State Partnership Program, participating in joint training and exercises in both Europe and Michigan.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s