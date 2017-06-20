Mayoral candidate charged with assault

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – One of Lansing’s five mayoral candidates is out on bond after being booked into the Lansing City jail on a felony charge Tuesday.

Danny Trevino Jr. was in a Lansing courtroom Tuesday facing one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Trevino filed to run for mayor in late April he’s the son of Danny Trevino Senior the outspoken owner of multiple medical marijuana shops in Lansing.

When his son filed to run for mayor, Trevino senior told us he would be “running the city through him.”