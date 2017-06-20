“Lilly” Pet Of The Day June 20

By Published:

Meet “Lilly”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lilly is a beautiful, 5-year-old female cat. She’s a domestic shorthair and has a wonderful personality. Lilly loves to cuddle and have her back scratched. She has been spayed, is up to date on vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Lilly by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

