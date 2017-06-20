Ingham County Sheriff training center takes on familiar name

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s training center now has a new name.

This morning the center was dedicated in honor of former sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth, the longest-serving sheriff in Ingham County’s history.

Wriggelsworth served as sheriff for 28 years and he says he’s honored by this recognition.

“I’m honored with the turnout but just as enamored with the fact that this happened,” said the former sheriff. “As I said with my comments this usually happens after you die and to be able to be present when this happens and be able when your present when your son causes it to happen it’s pretty special.”

Today’s ceremony was overseen by current sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, son of the former sheriff.