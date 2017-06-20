East Lansing Council takes on taxes and tear-downs

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing has been debating a proposal to add a citywide income tax for months now and tonight they’ll be hearing what the community thinks about the issue.

East Lansing councilmembers crunched the numbers last year and found a budget deficit of roughly $100 million.

A finance report done last fall, shows the city could make up more than $10 million a year by adding a 1-percent tax.

That would apply to people who live or work in East Lansing.

If the proposal goes through the city would be the first in Michigan to add an income tax in 23 years.

But before council dives in to city tax talks they’ll be discussing a multi-million dollar project that could transform parts of downtown East Lansing.

“The Center City District” was first introduced back in February of this year and would bring a mix-used 12-story building to the 200 blocks of East Grand River and Albert Avenue.

That building would include dozens of apartments, thousands of square feet of commercial space and a parking structure.

Tonight’s special meeting will go over permits to demolish existing structures in those areas.

