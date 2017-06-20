East Lansing City Council approves future vote on income tax

By Published:

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council just passed an ordinance that will allow for a future vote on a city income tax.

The regularly scheduled meeting got started after 10 p.m. Tuesday, after the council spent several hours discussing the details of the multi-million dollar Center City project.

It’s not clear if or when the council will decide to send the issue to voters. The meeting is happening right now as we speak.

We’ll be here for you with more updates coming up on 6 News this morning.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s