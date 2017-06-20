East Lansing City Council approves future vote on income tax

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council just passed an ordinance that will allow for a future vote on a city income tax.

The regularly scheduled meeting got started after 10 p.m. Tuesday, after the council spent several hours discussing the details of the multi-million dollar Center City project.

It’s not clear if or when the council will decide to send the issue to voters. The meeting is happening right now as we speak.

We’ll be here for you with more updates coming up on 6 News this morning.