West Michigan man faces September trial in jogger’s 2014 death

By Published:
Photo - MLive

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A western Michigan man who is accused of killing two women and abducting a teen in three separate incidents is scheduled for a September trial in one of the cases.

The Muskegon County prosecutor’s office says Jeffrey Willis’ trial in the 2014 slaying of jogger Rebekah Bletsch could take about two weeks. The update comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals earlier this month declined to hear his request to dismiss charges in that case.

Willis is awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa. And a teenager escaped his van and went to police last year, leading to kidnapping charges.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s