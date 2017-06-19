West Michigan man faces September trial in jogger’s 2014 death

Related Coverage UPDATE: Jeffrey Willis charged with Jessica Heeringa death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A western Michigan man who is accused of killing two women and abducting a teen in three separate incidents is scheduled for a September trial in one of the cases.

The Muskegon County prosecutor’s office says Jeffrey Willis’ trial in the 2014 slaying of jogger Rebekah Bletsch could take about two weeks. The update comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals earlier this month declined to hear his request to dismiss charges in that case.

Willis is awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa. And a teenager escaped his van and went to police last year, leading to kidnapping charges.