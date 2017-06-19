“Tweeks” Pet Of The Day June 19

Meet “Tweeks”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tweeks is a 4 year old female cat who is outgoing, friendly and affectionate. She’s a bit of a chunk and a diet might be in order for her. Tweeks has lived with other cats in the past but what she really wants is a human to call her own. Tweeks has been spayed, tested, vaccinated and uses the litterbox like a champ. The only thing she is missing in life is YOU! You can learn more about Tweeks by calling the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.
