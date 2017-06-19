Survey seeks ways to grow STEAM in Greater Lansing schools

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Turning talk into action is the goal behind a community survey reaching out to parents of students in Greater Lansing schools.

Most people agree that the end result is to transform Michigan’s capital area into the exemplary STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) region in the U.S.

But the big question is how to do that.

Now T3: Teach. Talent. Thrive is exploring ways to use private sector leadership and support from K-12, higher education, government and nonprofits to move forward.

The first step is to ask parents of school-aged children to fill out a survey.

It’s not a long survey and it asks how parents in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties chose their current careers and what they feel may motivate them or their children to pursue occupations in the STEAM fields.

Once the answers are compiled a baseline will be established to determine how aware parents are of STEAM education and how to grow it in the Greater Lansing region.

ONLINE: Take the survey