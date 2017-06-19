Sunday’s FireKeepers 400 a special win for Kyle Larson

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS) – Kyle Larson came into the race Sunday sitting on the pole position and he came away the winner, his second straight win in Brooklyn. But for Larson, perhaps most special of all, his young son, Owen, and his father Michael, were both in attendance to watch him win his second straight race here at Michigan International Speedway.

“Cool to get back here in victory lane at Michigan.” Larson told 6 Sports. “I always enjoy coming here and ya know to get a win with Cars 3 on the car, my son is a big Lightning McQueen fan so he was uh excited about this race for the last couple weeks ’cause he knew what was coming.”

“My dad and I have a goofy relationship, so um ya know they don’t get to make it to a whole lot of races, my parents and um for them to be here on Father’s Day.” he added about the significance of winning Sunday’s race. “I think my mom had talked my dad into coming ya know they were gonna go to some Sprint Car races today um ya know but she talked him into driving here from Ohio and uh being here and so it was cool to win, and cool to have them in victory lane.”

“I’m very proud I mean, ya know it’s Father’s Day and I mean what better gift could I get really?” said Michael Larson, Kyle’s father. “Ya know, I can’t remember another Father’s Day present right now! *laughter* I mean this one definitely tops it!” he added jubliantly.

“Awesome to win with Owen here, ya know he’s uh, it’s such a fun stage in his life right now” said Larson of his 2 year old son. “Ya know he’s learning how to talk and uh, well I mean he talks a lot, he’s learning how to put sentences together now so um, so much fun to be around him and he’s soaking it all in, it’s crazy to see how much he has grown each and every day. He uh, he said “Daddy good job!” which was really cool and said “ka-chow” which was awesome as well.”

For a 2nd straight race at M.I.S, Kyle Larson leaving his treadmarks on victory lane and he hopes that come August in the Pure Michigan 400, he might be able to make it 3 in a row at NASCAR’S fastest track.