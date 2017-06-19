State officials set to announce new partnership to fight opioid abuse

DETROIT (WLNS) – Here in the U.S., we have a major and growing problem on our hands and that’s opioid abuse.

Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of death among Americans under 50.

The epidemic exists here in Michigan as well.

That’s why more and people are standing-up to find solutions.

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley will be joining health care officials in Detroit Monday to announce a new effort to fight the opioid epidemic in the state.

It’s an issue that Governor Rick Snyder is calling real and critical.

“It’s a terrible devastation for individuals and their families”, said Gov. Snyder during a news conference back in May.

“We need to do more and that’s part of this effort.”

According to the Michigan Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Task Force 44 people die every day in the United States from prescription drug overdoses.

That’s more than cocaine and heroin combined.

Data also shows that most of these overdoses hit people between the ages of 25 and 54.

Prescription drug addicts are moving-on to stronger substances, like tranquilizers and heroin.

Lt. Gov. Calley’s announcement will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Henry Ford Health System Hospital on Ford Place in Detroit.