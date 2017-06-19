Search continues for cause of Ionia fire

By Published: Updated:

IONIA, CO., Mich (WLNS) – In Ionia County the search for a cause continues this morning after flames devastated an old commercial building near the city of Ionia on the east side.

The fire started Sunday afternoon near the intersection of East M-21 and Stage Road.

Officials from the Ionia Department of Pubic Safety” tell 6 News two floors of the building were engulfed in flames.

People were living there and inside at the time of the fire but managed to escape.

This story continues to develop and we’ll have updates as they become available.

