SCAM ALERT: Bank account fraud hitting Facebook users in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Facebook is great way to keep in touch with friends and family.

But you should know that scammers trying to get your money could be hiding behind the face of someone you trust.

It all starts with a private message on Facebook from someone you think is a friend or family member.

“It’s just a simple message of ‘Are you looking for a way to make some money’,” said Chief Elmer Hitt of Jackson Police and Fire Services.

But Chief Hitt says the person behind the message is actually a scammer, posing as someone you know who may have had their account hacked.

The police chief says after the scammer makes contact and builds trust they ask for bank account information.

After obtaining that information, the scammers get to work.

“The person on the other end of the line has deposited bogus checks through ATM machines using the account information that was given to them and turning around and withdrawing money from those deposits,” Chief Hitt said.

Victims have also been withdrawing money, thinking it came from a loved one.

Investigators believe someone from the Detroit area is targeting people in Jackson.

So far they’ve identified six victims who all bank at the same place.

“CP Federal Credit Union is the one we know of at this point. Speaking with the detective, it is believed possibly other institutions in the Jackson area may be involved,” Chief Hitt said.

Police say you could be held responsible if you withdraw the bogus bucks from your account.

They also say this is an important reminder to never give out your account information online no matter who you’re talking to.

“Those circumstances are too good to be true,” Chief Hitt said.

If you think you’ve been a victim of this scam contact your bank and local police department.

6 News contacted CP Federal Credit Union to how they’re responding to the scam but has not heard back.