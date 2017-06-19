Red Cedar Jubilee kicks off in Williamston tonight

WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – For 46 years the “Red Cedar Jubilee” has remained one of Williamston’s longest running community celebrations.

This year’s theme is “Practicing Random Acts of Kindness”.

Everything kicks off tonight with the “Citizen of the Year” dinner.

Other events happening throughout the week include sidewalk sales, a craft show, a pro wrestling event and a Grand Parade.

There’s also going to be tons of activities for the kids.

And, of course, tons of tasty food.

The Jubilee ends on Sunday.

