Michigan Pride Festival steps off with parade

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The American flag and the Michigan flag were flying proudly at the Capitol today.

And right alongside those flags was another one also flying with just as much pride.

The annual Michigan Pride Festival continued today with a parade this morning that stepped off at Adado Riverfront Park and marched to the Capitol steps.

More than a hundred people came out to support the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and trans-gender community.

Besides encouragement supporters say there is another reason why the event is held every year in Lansing.

“Everybody is unique and everybody has their own way of doing whatever, I just think that everybody should be showing love for each other and not hate because of different ways they believe,” said supporter Sandra Donaldson.

“Love is love is the big message no matter where you can get it,” adds supporter Alixandra Summit. “We really need to honor people loving other people and not discriminate based on anything at all.”

The annual festival holds events all weekend around Lansing.

Tonight’s festivities will be in Old Town.