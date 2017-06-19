Keeping medications out of the wrong hands

School is out for summer and while kids have time off for fun in the sun, there’s also more time to get into trouble, especially if medication falls into the wrong hands.

The Centers for Disease Control is reminding parents to keep all medications locked up this summer as more kids are reaching for prescription drugs and others can be easily mistaken for candy.

It’s easy to do, you fall into a daily routine, and let your guard down in the comfort of your own home.

But now that kids are home from school for the summer, it’s important to step up your fame when it comes to storing medications.

“As your kids get more clever, you have to be even one step ahead of them,” says Health Officer for the Ingham County Health Department, Linda Vail.

In this day and age, it’s a dangerous fact. More kids are stealing medications either to take themselves, or sell on the street.

And Vail says, sometimes parents don’t even notice pills are missing.

Pediatric Clinical Pharmacist at Sparrow Hospital, Sarah Eagleston says, it’s a dangerous trend that can have disastrous effects.

“Diabetic medication that could affect their blood glucose, that could, if their blood sugar was to get too low, that could put them in a coma,” says Eagleston.

But it’s not just kids looking for medications to get high that are at risk.

Small children are also at risk with more time at home to explore over the summer. Eagleston says, gummy vitamins and pills and colorful liquids can look like candy.

“When you are giving your child medication that is prescribed to them, making sure they understand that this is a special circumstance we are only doing this the way the doctor prescribed,” says Eagleston.

To keep your kids safe, you can get a lock box, keep them with you, or use a time cap that can be purchased at your local pharmacy that tells you the last time your pill bottle was opened.

But even with every precaution in place, Eagleston says, the old saying goes, honesty is the best policy, and it’s important to talk with your kids about the dangers of medications and prescription drugs at every age.