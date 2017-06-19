Have you seen this man?

By Published:

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on for an Ionia County man who got into his car early this morning and hasn’t been seen since.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says Edward Wray, 84, got into his silver Ford Fiesta at 3:45 a.m. today with the intention of going to Sparrow Ionia Hospital.

He did not show up at the hospital.

Wray suffers from early onset dementia.

He grew up in the Ionia area but recently has been visiting family in Texas.

The Fiesta Wrap is believed to be driving has a large State of Texas vehicle registration in the left front windshield.

The car also has a Michigan license plate.

Wray was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

If you see the vehicle or the man, please contact 911 or call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.

