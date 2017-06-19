Crash slows morning commute on US-127 in Lansing

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A two-car crash on a major highway through the Lansing area brought traffic to a crawl just after 8 a.m. today.

It all happened on US-127 at Kalamazoo Street when witnesses tell 6 News a driver rolled her car onto a guard rail and slid upside down along the railing.

That driver was pinned in briefly and, once removed, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This story is continuing and will be updated online.

