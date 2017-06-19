Beware of viral phishing scam targeting Amazon customers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re an avid Amazon user you may want to keep an eye out for suspicious emails. Scammers are targeting Amazon accounts, sending out real-looking emails trying to get personal information and banking numbers.

The fake email will read something like this:

“There was a problem processing your order. You will not be able to access your account or place orders with us until we confirm your information. Click here to confirm your account.

If you click to confirm… you’ll be taken to a very authentic-looking amazon web page asking for your name… address and credit card information.”

