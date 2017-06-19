9 companies file to be on state Health Insurance Marketplace

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Nine companies are seeking inclusion in the federally-run Michigan Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services says Monday that filing information has been received from Blue Care Network of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Health Alliance Plan, McLaren Health Plan, Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Molina Healthcare of Michigan, PHP, Priority Health and Total Health Care USA.

The department is responsible for reviewing all plans and rates to ensure compliance with state and federal laws.

It will release the proposed “2018 Michigan Health Insurance Rate Change Requests” for both individual and small group policies by Aug. 1 as part of the review process.

Open enrollment for Michigan’s federally-operated health insurance marketplace will begin Nov. 1. Coverage would be effective Jan. 1, 2018.

