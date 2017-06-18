Suspect in custody for armed robbery at Burkewood Inn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., Lansing Township Police responded to an armed robbery at the Burkewood Inn.

Police tell 6 News that they have a suspect in custody, and describe the suspect as a white male.

Officials say the suspect was riding on a stolen bicycle and went to the Burkewood Inn to rent a room for the night but employees would not allow him to rent a room.

Authorities tell 6 News the suspect went into the bathroom, came out with a knife and threatened employees spraying an unknown substance on them.

The suspect fled on the stolen bicycle and took off with $80.

No one was injured during this armed robbery.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News as we continue to learn more.

