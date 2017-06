(WLNS) — Fire crews were called to the University Quality Inn on Grand River Avenue in Lansing Sunday morning.

Guests spotted the smoke on the first and second floors just before 5:00 am, and quickly called for help.

Fire crews evacuated the building shortly after.

One guest tells 6 News the hallway looked foggy from the smoke, and smelled like a burning car battery.

Employees say the smoke originated from the furnace room, and then spread.

The incident remains under investigation.