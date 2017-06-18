FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race brings families together one lap at a time

Fans from all around the state headed to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the annual FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Race.

Just as they prepared to watch the cars zoom around the track, many also used this weekend to spend some quality time with the family.

It’s a busy day at MIS where thousands of people came out for a weekend filled with racing fun.

“You know, all these people getting together to watch one thing, a whole bunch of left turns, but it’s an amazing thing right,” says Donald Herron.

Between the high speeds, and smell of rubber rising from the track, fans poured into the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race to get an up close and personal look at the decked out cars as they zoom around the track.

“It’s a really great sport, we love it, everybody roots for their drivers obviously,” says Donald Herron.

The summer tradition is known to draw a huge crowd.

Some for the rush of the race, and others who just wait for a wreck.

However, many fans say, it means more to them than just a weekend getaway, it’s about the quality time spent with loved ones.

“There’s nothing like having family bonding time, especially at the race track,” says Paul Bischer.

It’s the excitement Bischer says, brings him back to the track each year. And today, his kids tagged along for Father’s Day weekend.

One tradition, he hopes will live on for many more years to come.

“It’s always a great time, you can’t take away the moments being with your family,” says Bischer.

But he’s not the only one fulfilling a Father’s Day wish this year at the track.

“I really like watching the race and just seeing how happy he is,” says Tara Christensen.

Christensen says, the only thing her husband asked for was that the family join him at the race.

“Because of all of our work schedules, we can’t spend a lot of time together weekdays, so to have the weekends together it’s pretty awesome,” says Christensen.

Organizers say, this year more entertainment was added for NASCAR fans such as concerts, camping, and trips into Jackson and Lenawee Counties.

“No matter what brought them to the track, fans say it was an event for the whole family.