Joshua Project aims to help people overcome addiction

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – No matter how you say it, addiction can take over someone’s life.

It causes a person to feel hopeless and alone…a feeling Joshua DeLong can relate to.

“I was at the point where I had a needle in my arm, I was already dead and just the fact that I’m living today is a miracle,” said DeLong.

It wasn’t until just over a month ago when Joshua hit rock bottom and realized he needed to overcome his addiction while helping others who are struggling as well.

“This is an outreach center and our mission is just to ease human suffering, to be there, a non-judgmental place,” DeLong stated.

That outreach center is called “Joshua’s Place” and the idea is to provide a spot where addicts can go for encouragement…and hope.

“We’ve seen that there was a need for a place where people can find hope, freedom, redemption, to know that they’re not the only ones struggling with grief, despair, divorce,” DeLong added.

For Laura DeLong, Joshua’s mother, life hasn’t always been easy but creating a center that extends a helping hand to those battling addiction like her son used to is humbling.

“It’s amazing, it’s overwhelming, it’s something that’s he’s wanted to do for a lot of years,” said Laura.

Joshua’s Place doesn’t just help those get back up on their feet, it gives them a second chance.

“If you’re broken and you feel like you could never get up, I just want you to know that there is hope, freedom and redemption,” Joshua insisted.

The center already has more than 100 people involved and strives to one day become a non-profit organization.

Earlier tonight, DeLong held an event in East Lansing where speakers shared personal stories of addiction.

If you would like to get in touch with DeLong, head to our “Seen on Six” section of our website.