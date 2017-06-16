Veterans Stand Down event set for today in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – State and city officials in Charlotte will team-up to shrink the number of homeless veterans in mid-Michigan today.

Through the years the Department of Housing and Urban Development has gotten better at tracking the number of veterans on the streets.

HUD issues an annual homeless assessment report to Congress every year.

That report breaks down the number of people living on the streets using various demographics and includes a section on homeless veterans.

Broken down by state that report shows that Michigan got nearly 250 veterans off the streets from 2015 to 2016.

City officials in Charlotte hope to continue that good work today with the “Veterans Stand Down” event.

The unique group of services include counseling sessions with organizations like Peckham, the Veterans Affairs Agency and K-9’s for Change, a service dedicated to training service dogs.

The “Veterans Stand Down” is happening at the American Legion Post 42 in Charlotte from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.