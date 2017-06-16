This Morning: 25th Annual Oldsmobile Homecoming Preview

(WLNS) – The Oldsmobiles will roll into Lansing this weekend for the 25th annual homecoming celebration.

Saturday, car buffs from around the world will head to the capital city for the annual car show and swap meet for the first time.

The meet up has been held in Dimondale in year’s passed.

Organizer Steve Zaban expects nearly 500 Oldsmobile’s to gather at the Auto Owner’s Insurance Complex from 9:00 am – 3:00pm.

All owner’s who would like showcase their vehicles can get registered on site Saturday morning.

To mark the 25th anniversary organizers have invited a few members of the R.E. Olds family to join them for the celebration.

For more information click here.

 

