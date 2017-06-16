“Theo” Pet Of The Day June 16

Meet “Theo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Theo is a 2-year-old male cat. He’s a big guy, is very handsome and might have some Bengal in his background. Theo gets along well with other non-aggressive cats and he’s okay with cats and kids. He really loves to snuggle! Theo has been neutered, has all his appropriate shots and a registered microchip. You can learn more about Theo by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.
