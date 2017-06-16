“Theo” Pet Of The Day June 16

By Published:

Meet “Theo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Theo is a 2-year-old male cat. He’s a big guy, is very handsome and might have some Bengal in his background. Theo gets along well with other non-aggressive cats and he’s okay with cats and kids. He really loves to snuggle! Theo has been neutered, has all his appropriate shots and a registered microchip. You can learn more about Theo by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s