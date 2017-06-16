Search is on for missing man in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police are looking for a man who may be a danger to himself.

Offices say Justice Bueno was last seen in the 2100 block of Hamilton Rd.

They believe he is on foot in a park or wooded area.

He posted a message to Snapchat and now police are concerned that Bueno may be in danger.

He is believed to be wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with a large white Punisher cartoon logo on the front and blue or black athletic shorts.

If you see him or know his whereabouts please call 911 or Meridian Township Police at (517)853-4800.