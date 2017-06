(WLNS) – Today is a holiday of sorts for the staff of WLNS-TV 6 and its parent company, Nexstar.

This is Founder’s Day, a day when employees from the 171 television stations in the company work a half-day at local non-profits.

Today WLNS-TV 6 staffers were at two food banks and one nature center to help out and underline the meaning what we mean when we say we’re “Here For You”.

