Lansing Mayor joins “Climate Mayors” in Paris accord push

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this month President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accord.

Since then, hundreds of mayors across the country have taken action into their own hands by signing the “Mayor’s National Climate Action Agenda.”

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero recently joined this movement and says the capitol city has made a long-standing effort to “go green.”

He says the city has worked to reduce waste, preserve rivers and conserve energy through a number of efforts and now by joining nearly 300 mayors across the nation, Bernero hopes to uphold the same climate goals as planned.

“It’s not just a statement, it’s not just symbolic…it’s actions that we will do as cities that will step up our efforts,” said Bernero.

Establishing an eco-friendly environment…that’s been and will continue to be Bernero’s goal for the capitol city and the reason why he says he chose to collaborate with mayors across the country.

“Cleaner, greener, sustainable sources of energy…that’s where things are headed and people here don’t have to worry,” Bernero stated.

Bernero believes President Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris accord is reckless.

“We’re a community that takes seriously our stewardship of the environment. I see the opposite coming out of the white house,” said Bernero.

This isn’t the first time city hall has disagreed with the white house.

Lansing’s short-lived time as a “sanctuary city” came after Bernero put out an executive order to police on how to handle immigration issues.

“In both of these cases and this Paris accord, these are positions we’ve staked out, we signed the Kyoto protocol, we have a sustainable portfolio so when the president globally establishes…ya know yanks America out…yes, that’s contrary to our values,” Bernero added.

Although it may seem like Lansing and the white house are at odds, Bernero says he wouldn’t rule out working with the Trump administration if the opportunity was there.

“I would love to unite, I would love to sing kumbaya and go along if there are things that he’s doing that we agree with, we’ll most certainly stand with him…I just haven’t seen it,” said Bernero.

It’s important to note that President Trump says he isn’t opposed to re-working the United State’s role in the Paris accord.

He says the agreement was unfair to American businesses and workers and benefited some countries more than others.

It’s going to take four years to officially withdraw from the accord so we’ll have to wait and see what happens next.