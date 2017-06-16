Gov. Snyder, others head to Europe for trade investment mission

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is packing his bags and heading to Europe for the next week.

The governor will travel to France and Germany on a business investment mission, with the focus on the aerospace industry.

Snyder has dozens of meetings scheduled from Saturday through Friday, June 23.

“Michigan is a model on the national and global stage in the convergence of manufacturing and technology, and I’m taking this opportunity to share firsthand with leaders in other countries what Michigan has to offer,” Snyder said.

He will begin the trip in Paris where he will meet with automotive executives.

While there he has two days of meetings scheduled at the Paris Air Show, including sessions with Michigan companies who are exhibiting at the massive trade show.

Following Paris, Snyder heads to Germany where he will meet with local and state government officials.

After that he will visit Italy to meet with business executive before returning to Michigan.

Officials from Macomb and Oakland counties, The Right Place in Grand Rapids and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will also participate in the trip.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s