Gov. Snyder, others head to Europe for trade investment mission

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is packing his bags and heading to Europe for the next week.

The governor will travel to France and Germany on a business investment mission, with the focus on the aerospace industry.

Snyder has dozens of meetings scheduled from Saturday through Friday, June 23.

“Michigan is a model on the national and global stage in the convergence of manufacturing and technology, and I’m taking this opportunity to share firsthand with leaders in other countries what Michigan has to offer,” Snyder said.

He will begin the trip in Paris where he will meet with automotive executives.

While there he has two days of meetings scheduled at the Paris Air Show, including sessions with Michigan companies who are exhibiting at the massive trade show.

Following Paris, Snyder heads to Germany where he will meet with local and state government officials.

After that he will visit Italy to meet with business executive before returning to Michigan.

Officials from Macomb and Oakland counties, The Right Place in Grand Rapids and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will also participate in the trip.